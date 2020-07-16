SHELBURNE, ONT. -- After 141 years, the Shelburne Police Department is on its way out, to be replaced by the Ontario Provincial Police, a decision that has been weighing over the town for some time.

On Wednesday evening, town council decided to make the change to the OPP after two separate cost estimates.

The mayor says the decision was inevitable, and cheaper, with a projected savings of $6 million over the next 10 years.

Several other smaller communities in the province have made a similar move, switching to the OPP, including Midland and Orangeville.

The shift to the OPP would take place in February 2021 with officers based out of the Primrose Detachment.