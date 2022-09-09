Accelerated PSW program offered at Georgian College for second year in a row

Georgian College is offering an accelerated program for the second year to help fill the demand for personal support workers (PSWs) in Ontario.

Last year, the province announced more than $115 million to train thousands of new PSWs.

Once again, Georgian College has received funding to cover tuition and ancillary fees for the program, which started in August.

It’s offered at the Barrie, Muskoka, Orangeville and Owen Sound Campus, condensing eight months into six.

“We definitely have noticed an increase in enrolment in the PSW program across the different campuses, right now is a really good time to be a PSW because the demand is so high,” said Jennifer Laws, PSW coordinator for Georgian College.

For Michele Locke, it’s the reason she enrolled in the accelerated program.

“I do work with frontline staff at my current position, I do see the need we short staffed all the time,” Locke said. “I want to be part of that improvement to our system to alleviate some of the pressures that our currently exhausting our system.”

According to the Ontario Community Support Association, many PSWs have left the field during the pandemic.

More than 50 percent left the sector within a few years of graduation, citing the need for better pay and benefits.

“We are certainly seeing how not having equal pay for the work that they are doing in this particular sector is having a devastating impact,” said Deborah Simon, CEO of the Ontario Community Support Association.

The organization said about 14 percent of full-time PSW spots in the province are now vacant.

Students are being prepared for burnout within the job, which has become increasingly more common.

“We’re learning how to watch with those symptoms and when to take a step back. I’m ready to jump into the deep end personally,” said student William Vardy.

In January, 116 students are expected to graduate from the program.