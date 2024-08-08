A woman in Owen Sound was 'passed out behind the wheel': OPP

Early Thursday morning, police were travelling on 10th Street in Owen Sound when they saw a car stopped at a green light at about 2:30 a.m.

Provincial police say they saw a woman passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle.

When the Grey Bruce OPP spoke with the woman, police say she was displaying signs of impairment.

A 42-year-old Hanover woman was charged with being impaired by alcohol and drugs.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on September 5.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 911 to report it.