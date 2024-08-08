A sneak peek into the excitement of Boots and Hearts

Canada's largest camping and country music festival, Boots and Hearts, in Oro-Medonte has officially kicked off its 13th year.

On Thursday, crews carried out some last-minute sound and lighting checks.

"There are about 25 of us all together and we’ve been making friends everywhere we go," says Kyle Clarkin.

Two stages are being used this year. The main stage and the front porch stage.

Boots and Hearts in Oro-Medonte Ont., on August 8, 2024. (CTVNews/Rob Cooper)

A total of 35 country music artists will perform over the next four days with up to 40,000 fans expected a day.

"New people new experiences," says Ashton Shaw.

“The music, the singers, the coming of everything is just so much fun here this is the best place to be on earth,” says Madeline Morganelli.

This year's lineup will feature 14 Canadian artists. Including Alexa Goldie who has been coming as a fan for the last six years.

"You know you get to network back here get to meet new people you get new experiences. I’m going to learn so much being on stage today and being with the other artists and seeing how I can improve myself, it’s a good learning day for sure," says Goldie.

“We’re very excited, we even make sure to have Canadians that we have never had before and we’re just going to enjoy all of Canada's top talent," says Brooke Dunford.

Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean are the headliners. The event runs right through to Sunday night.