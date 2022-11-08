A Bradford Christmas for Emily's House

A Bradford Christmas is partnering with Hockey for Grace to fundraise for Emily's House in Toronto.

Traditionally, the Bradford sisters have raised funds for Festive Hampers for the Helping Hand Food Bank, Out of the Cold, and displaced residents from the Holland Street fire in 2021.

Now a legally registered charitable foundation with a board of directors, Emily and Sarah Dehlgren are raising funds for a charity outside Bradford for the first time.

"Together, with Hockey for Grace, we're raising funds for Emily's House in Toronto," said Emily.

The children's palliative care house was used by the Mannings, whose young daughter Grace died as an infant at Emily's House in Toronto in 2016.

So far, they have raised funds through Freshii Bradford and Sweet B's Bakery. Sports Clips is promising $2 from every haircut in donations.

The sisters are also running an online silent auction that will run for one week from Nov. 13 to 20, with prizes such as box seats to a Maple Leaf's game up for grabs.

"It's a favourite forum of all our supporters," said Sarah. "We have 50 to 70 donations so far from around the GTA."