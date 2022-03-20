A Barrie artist uses a symbol of hope to help the people of Ukraine

Barrie artist Linda Laforge creates a digital symbol of hope to help raise money for the people of Ukraine (Dave Erskine/CTV News) Barrie artist Linda Laforge creates a digital symbol of hope to help raise money for the people of Ukraine (Dave Erskine/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.

A man walks next to an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver