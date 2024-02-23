BARRIE
Barrie

    • 93 charges laid in one day to commercial truck drivers in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater

    FILE - A commercial motor vehicle is pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police. (Source: OPP) FILE - A commercial motor vehicle is pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police. (Source: OPP)
    Provincial police say officers on general patrol Thursday in Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater townships handed out 93 tickets to commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers.

    Among those stopped were a dozen trucks carrying semi-trailers hauling aggregate to the Edenvale Airport.

    Police say the charges stemmed from multiple violations, including overweight on tires, defective tires, axle overweight, and expired plates.

    Additionally, another 14 charges were laid to other motorists in the area for traffic-related offences, bringing the total number of charges laid in one day on Thursday to 107.

