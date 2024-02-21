BARRIE
    • $70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario

    Buying a lottery ticket in this undated file image. (CTV News/Ian Duffy) Buying a lottery ticket in this undated file image. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)
    Check your lottery tickets, Ontario.

    The winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw jackpot worth $70 million was sold in the Kawartha Lakes district.

    OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.

    In addition to the jackpot, plenty of other prizes were won across Ontario, including a Maxmillion ticket worth $1 million sold on the OLG.ca website. Two Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Toronto and Ottawa.

    Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $7.9 billion since 2009, including 100 jackpot wins and 862 MAXMILLIONS prizes.

    Lotto Max draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. For each $5 play, players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. Players must match all seven numbers in any one set to win the jackpot or the Maxmillion prizes.

    The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $18 million. Players can purchase tickets for the draw at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. Friday for the draw that evening.

