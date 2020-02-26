BARRIE -- The winning ticket for Tuesdays $70 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot has been sold in Quebec.

This marks the second time in less than two months that a 70 million dollar jackpot has been at stake.

The last draw was won on January 7th in Ontario.

There are eight other one-million-dollar prizes, with winning tickets in Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies and Atlantic Canada.

A 100-thousand dollar encore ticket was sold in Simcoe County.