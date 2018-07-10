A $650-million plan for a new downtown Wasaga Beach is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Council gave approval to sign a non-binding letter of intent to work on Tuesday with Fram Building Group.

Dozens of people attended a special council meeting to hear the new development plans.

“I’m opposed to some parts of it and not others” said Brenda Sigouin “I’m opposed to all of the condo development on beach areas one and two.”

Wasaga Beach mayor, Brian Smith, says council has been working on this for more than three years and has held many public information sessions. He says it’s time to move forward.

“You show me a town that doesn’t have a downtown proper for its full time residents, and I’ll show you a sleepy little community that has little or nothing to offer its citizens.”

The town’s goal is have the letter of intent binding by July 19. The mayor hopes to see shovels in the ground as early as spring and anticipates the project to take up to 10-years to complete.