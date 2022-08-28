6 people dead following collision in Innisfil, just south of Barrie

Barrie police are investigating a fatal collision on McKay Road that killed six people early Sunday morning.

Officers discovered a single-vehicle crash on McKay Road, near County Road 27, around 2 a.m.

Police say all six occupants inside died in the collision. Investigators believe they are the same six people that were reported missing to police late Saturday night.

Officers are currently on the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, check back later for more updates.