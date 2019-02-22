

CTV Barrie





There will be dozens of wagging tails arriving in Mississauga on Monday.

This is Golden Rescue Canada’s largest rescue mission, with 34 stray dogs making their way to Ontario from Cairo, Egypt.

The organization says these Golden Retrievers were bound for euthanization or the dog meat industry in Asia.

Golden Rescue is entirely run by volunteers and has saved more than 3,000 dogs to date.

The Goldens already have foster-to-adopt homes arranged upon their arrival.

The rescues are scheduled to arrive early on Monday morning.