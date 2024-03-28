$300K drug bust in Meaford

Two people are behind bars after a major drug bust in Meaford.

A search warrant was executed by various Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) units at a property on Concession Road 2 North in Meaford on Wednesday at 5 a.m.

During the search, officers discovered and seized a quantity of cocaine, ketamine, and crack cocaine, along with Canadian currency, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

The value of the seized substances is estimated to be $300,000.

"This search warrant will undoubtedly have a long-term positive community impact on our area," said Detective Sergeant Jamie Blair.

A 59-year-old Meaford man and 45-year-old Meaford woman face a multitude of charges, including possession and trafficking of cocaine, meth and Ketamine, as well as restricted firearms and property obtained by crime over $5,000 offences.

The accused parties were held pending a bail hearing.

The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure Web-Tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.