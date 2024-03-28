BARRIE
Barrie

    • $300K drug bust in Meaford

    Drugs, firearms and cash were found during a drug bust in Meaford, Ont., Wed., March 27, 2024 (Source: OPP) Drugs, firearms and cash were found during a drug bust in Meaford, Ont., Wed., March 27, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Two people are behind bars after a major drug bust in Meaford.

    A search warrant was executed by various Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) units at a property on Concession Road 2 North in Meaford on Wednesday at 5 a.m.

    During the search, officers discovered and seized a quantity of cocaine, ketamine, and crack cocaine, along with Canadian currency, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

    The value of the seized substances is estimated to be $300,000.

    "This search warrant will undoubtedly have a long-term positive community impact on our area," said Detective Sergeant Jamie Blair.

    A 59-year-old Meaford man and 45-year-old Meaford woman face a multitude of charges, including possession and trafficking of cocaine, meth and Ketamine, as well as restricted firearms and property obtained by crime over $5,000 offences.

    The accused parties were held pending a bail hearing.

    The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure Web-Tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News