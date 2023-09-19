Barrie

    • 3 suspects sought in armed home invasion and assault in Aurora

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)

    Multiple suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Aurora after police say three armed men forced their way in, robbed the occupants and assaulted a woman.

    According to York Regional Police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly before one in the morning at a home in the area of Nicklaus Drive and Mavrinac Boulevard.

    Police say three men armed with guns woke the occupants when they broke in.

    They demanded money, jewelry and other valuables before one suspect attacked a female victim, who suffered minor injuries, police say.

    The suspects are described as being in their early 20s and wearing black ski masks.

    Investigators wish to speak with anyone with video surveillance of the area or information as the investigation continues.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News