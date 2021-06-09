BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie men face charges after provincial police say officers seized three kilos of cocaine and thousands of dollars during a drug bust in Barrie on Wednesday.

According to OPP, police also confiscated over $36,000 in cash, a 2016 Audi, cell phones and drug paraphernalia from two residences.

The Barrie police tactical team, the OPP K9 unit and the emergency response team assisted with the search warrants.

The two accused face charges of drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Both were released with a court date scheduled in Midland in August.

Police ask anyone with information or knowledge of the people or property involved in the investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.