3 kids from Muskoka area found after OPP issued public appeal

Ontario police say the search for three children from Muskoka has ended.

Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, and seven-year-old girl who were reported missing have been found safe.

Police called on the public for help locating the three children Friday morning, noting they were reportedly last seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

"All three children have been accounted for and are safe. The boy was located first earlier this morning, and then later in the day, the two girls were located," said OPP Const. Samantha Bigley.

An Amber Alert was not issued.

Police did not provide further details, including where the children were located.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is in the District of Muskoka, near Bala.