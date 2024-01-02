2024 New Year's babies welcomed in Barrie, Orillia, and Newmarket

Orillia's first baby of 2024 entered the world 10 minutes after the fireworks celebrating the New Year began.

The newborn was delivered at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital to parents Naib Baghirov and mother Farida at 10 minutes past midnight.

Due to circumstances, Farida ended up driving herself along with her two children to the hospital prior to delivering her third child.

The Baghirovs are mulling over a name for their eight-lbs five-ounces bundle of joy, who joins siblings three-year-old Alisa, and six-year-old Adelina.

Next on the list of New Year's babies, Southlake Regional Health Centre announced a new baby boy born at 12:14 a.m. January 1.

Parents Reem and Bisher have taken their new son Lucas home to Newmarket.

And, last but not least, Barrie's New Year's baby moniker was awarded to Anastasia Danquah and Garvin Grant, who welcomed their eighth baby, Godson, to the family.