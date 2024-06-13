BARRIE
Barrie

    $20 million reconstruction on Bayview Drive in Barrie set to begin

    The phrase short-term pain for long-term gain couldn't be more accurate regarding road construction across the City of Barrie, including a $20 million road construction project in the south end that will ramp up next week.

    Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Little Avenue will undergo a significant facelift, transforming the busy two-lane road into three lanes, with a middle turning lane, bike lanes, and a sidewalk.

    "The improvements will include water main sewer culverts," said Nathanael Couperus with the City. "That's all taking place starting in July and going until 2025."

    The City says the improvements will help traffic flow through the area, which sees roughly 15,000 vehicles daily.

    However, the road work means lane closures and delays.

    "There will be times that the road is shut down to work on the culverts," Couperus explained. "Drivers can expect the road to be impassable in a couple of locations, one of which is between Mmm Donuts and Hydro One, the other is just south of the Purolator building and the Big Bay Point entrance."

    The road will remain open to local traffic only.

    Public transit routes may change during construction.

    Despite the construction and road closures, businesses in the area will remain open.

    While the majority of the project is expected to be completed by 2025, the final asphalt phase isn't anticipated to happen until the following year.

