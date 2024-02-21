2 pets die in Penetanguishene house fire
Officials say two pets died when a kitchen fire quickly spread inside a Penetanguishene home on Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a call about an oven fire at a small two-storey home on Victory Crescent and arrived to find smoke billowing out the front door and kitchen window.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The woman inside the home woke up to the smell of smoke and managed to escape unharmed, but officials say two cats didn't survive.
Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down, but the fire had spread throughout the main floor, causing considerable damage.
Fire Chief Richard Renaud issued a reminder to the public following the incident, noting, "Working smoke alarms save lives," he stated. "Test your smoke alarms regularly, and replace them when they are 10 years old or older."
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Nearly 30,000 objects are hurtling through near-Earth orbit. That's not just a problem for space
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to 'Hotel California' goes to trial
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Montreal
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
Quebec adopts bill restricting lease transfers, often used to limit rent increases
Quebec's legislature adopted a housing bill Wednesday that restricts a popular tool tenants have used for years to limit rent increases.
-
Hydro Quebec's dividend falls by a quarter as exports decline
Hydro Quebec's net income and the dividend paid to the Quebec government fell by more than a quarter in 2023, while its exports declined due to low water levels.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
-
Winning $100K Encore ticket sold in Ottawa, $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Kawartha Lakes
Ontario residents are asked to check their tickets, as Tuesday’s draw had multiple winners.
-
Ice Cube coming to Ottawa
Ice Cube is scheduled to stop in Ottawa on May 4 at the Arena at TD Place as part of his Straight Into Canada tour.
Toronto
-
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Cop charged after accidentally discharging firearm in Burlington: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.
-
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Waterloo high school in hold and secure
Waterloo regional police are on scene at Waterloo Collegiate Institute.
-
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
London
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
Suspect in months-long mortgage fraud charged, London police say
A London man is facing multiple fraud charges after he convinced an elderly resident to agree to multiple home renovations, and then proceeded to take out a lien and a new mortgage application in the victim’s name.
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
Northern Ontario
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
Highway 144 closed between Gogama, Watershed
Police say Highway 144 is being closed Wednesday between Gogama and the Watershed in order to remove a commercial vehicle.
Windsor
-
Distracted driving study to focus on school zones and elevated-risk areas
The Windsor Police Service and a researcher at the University of Windsor are teaming up to study distracted driving in school zones and other elevated-risk areas of the city.
-
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that sent 3 to hospital
A Harrow resident is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash on Walker Road sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
-
Five people facing drug trafficking charges
Police have charged five southwestern Ontario residents after a joint drug trafficking investigation.
Calgary
-
Driver suffers critical injures after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
-
Alberta Health Services parking fees will increase April 1
Alberta Health Services will be increasing their daily parking rates starting April 1.
-
Lethbridge man killed in Vulcan County crash
RCMP are investigating what caused a collision in Vulcan County on Tuesday that killed a Lethbridge man.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Saskatoon man faces charges after a vehicle was stolen
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located late Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 11:20 a.m.
LIVE at 11:20 a.m. Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Vancouver
-
Questions linger a month after Burnaby refinery incident
It's been one month since an incident at Burnaby’s Parkland refinery sent a foul odour throughout parts of Metro Vancouver, prompting a public safety advisory and an air quality bulletin.
-
Richmond company fined $40,000 for undersized crabs, 2nd offence in 4 years
A Richmond, B.C., seafood processing company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars for possessing undersized crabs, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.