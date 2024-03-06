2 people dead after opioid-related overdoses in 24 hours

Health experts sound the alarm after multiple suspected opioid-related overdoses, including two deaths, occurred in just 24 hours in Grey Bruce.

The overdoses happened earlier this week, primarily in the Owen Sound area. Two were fatal, with one happening in Port Elgin.

Fentanyl, a potent opioid known for its lack of taste and smell, is suspected to be the cause of the overdoses.

"We have received reports of local street drugs containing fentanyl that has been unevenly mixed with other substances. This uneven distribution of fentanyl can result in the toxicity of one dose being very different from another dose, even within the same batch. This, in turn, increases a person's risk of experiencing a drug poisoning," says Monica Blair, Harm Reduction program manager.

Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) urges users to be careful if mixing substances, noting that mixing drugs, including alcohol, increases the risk of harm and overdose.

When someone calls 911 for an overdose, they are protected from simple possession charges by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

Overdose is a medical emergency. GBPH urges users to call 911 or go to the emergency department.