2 men from Alberta arrested in Innisfil drug bust

Two individuals face drug trafficking-related charges after police searched a condominium, storage unit and vehicle in Innisfil, allegedly seizing various drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Provincial police executed the search warrants last week and said they found 101 grams of cocaine, 278 grams of fentanyl, 22 oxycodone pills, $15,000 cash, digital scales, drug packaging, and cellular devices.

The two accused are men from Alberta.

Police say during the raid at the condo, one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Because of that incident, the province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates any incident involving police where death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm has occurred.