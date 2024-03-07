BARRIE
Barrie

    • 2 men from Alberta arrested in Innisfil drug bust

    Police display drugs and cash allegedly seized in Innisfil, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police display drugs and cash allegedly seized in Innisfil, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Two individuals face drug trafficking-related charges after police searched a condominium, storage unit and vehicle in Innisfil, allegedly seizing various drugs and drug paraphernalia.

    Provincial police executed the search warrants last week and said they found 101 grams of cocaine, 278 grams of fentanyl, 22 oxycodone pills, $15,000 cash, digital scales, drug packaging, and cellular devices.

    The two accused are men from Alberta.

    Police say during the raid at the condo, one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

    Because of that incident, the province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates any incident involving police where death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm has occurred.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News