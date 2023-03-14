2 men face 32 combined charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie

A traffic stop that started because of an expired validation tag escalated to a drug investigation, with police seizing "fully loaded" guns, Barrie police say.

According to a police release, officers noticed the pickup truck leaving a motel on Donald Street and heading onto Anne Street before it turned into a gas station when they stopped it Monday night.

Police say the officers noticed a "strong odour of suspected marijuana" while speaking with the driver, prompting the drug investigation.

While taking the driver and passenger into custody, police say the officers found loaded firearms, a significant quantity of cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, prescription medicine believed to be destined for street sale, an undisclosed amount of cash and brass knuckles.

An 18-year-old Barrie man and a 24-year-old Innisfil man face a combined total of 32 criminal, drug, and Provincial Offences Act charges.