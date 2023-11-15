Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school

A teenager was hospitalized after a violent altercation outside Innisdale Secondary School in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.

Simcoe County paramedics told CTV News the male teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged stabbing around 2:30 p.m. on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue.

A heavy police presence was seen on the school property and outside a nearby business as officers investigated.

Police have not confirmed whether the victim or suspect(s) are students at Innisdale Secondary School.

They believe the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

Innisdale's principal sent a letter to parents, stating, "This afternoon, we were informed of an altercation that took place in the parking lot as buses were departing from the school. The incident was reported to the Barrie police, and they are currently investigating.

Barrie Police confirmed that school activities could continue this evening as scheduled, as there was no immediate threat to the school community."

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video in the area, and are actively looking for the person(s) responsible.