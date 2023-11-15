BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school

    A teenager was hospitalized after a violent altercation outside Innisdale Secondary School in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.

    Simcoe County paramedics told CTV News the male teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged stabbing around 2:30 p.m. on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue.

    A heavy police presence was seen on the school property and outside a nearby business as officers investigated.

    Police have not confirmed whether the victim or suspect(s) are students at Innisdale Secondary School.

    They believe the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

    Innisdale's principal sent a letter to parents, stating, "This afternoon, we were informed of an altercation that took place in the parking lot as buses were departing from the school. The incident was reported to the Barrie police, and they are currently investigating.

    Barrie Police confirmed that school activities could continue this evening as scheduled, as there was no immediate threat to the school community."

    Police say they are reviewing surveillance video in the area, and are actively looking for the person(s) responsible.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?

    As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News