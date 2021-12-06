'12 Days of Giving' encourages Barrie residents to donate
12 Days of Giving allows Barrie locals to donate to people in need this holiday season ( Courtesy: Barrie Families Unite)
Barrie Families Unite launches it's 12 Days of Giving, which encourages Barrie residents to donate from holiday lists carefully crafted by them so various groups of people have their needs met.
You can drop off donations at any BMO bank in Barrie from Dec.13 to Dec. 20.
Every donation gets submitted into a draw where you could win a Georgian Mall gift card.
Click on this site for more information.