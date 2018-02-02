

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Eighty-seven more grocery stores will soon add alcohol to their shelves, including 11 in our region.

The province made the announcement on Friday, saying that beer and cider will be available for purchase in April.

The new locations will be in Aurora, Bradford, Collingwood, Keswick, Midland, Newmarket, Orangeville, Owen Sound and Stouffville.

The Zehrs on Bryne Drive is the only store in Barrie that was included in the announcement.

There are already 200 stores across the province authorized to sell beer and cider, and 70 that can sell wine.

Under the provincial plan, beer and cider will eventually be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.

Here’s a list of local stores:

Aurora – Starsky Fine Foods – 15630 Bayview Ave.

Barrie – Zehrs – 11 Bryne Dr.

Bradford – Walmart – 545 Holland St. W.

Collingwood – Fresh Co – 55 Mountain Rd.

Keswick – Walmart – 23550 Woodbine Ave.

Midland – Food Basic – 9226 Highway 93

Newmarket – Metro – 1111 Davis Dr.

Orangeville – Walmart – 91 1st St.

Orangeville – Zehrs – 50 Fourth Ave.

Owen Sound – Foodland – 915 Tenth St.

Stouffville – Walmart – 1050 Hoover Park Dr.

With files from The Canadian Press.