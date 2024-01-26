$10K lottery ticket still at large...?

A lottery ticket worth $10,000 is sitting unclaimed in someone’s wallet or purse.

With just two weeks left to claim the money, OLG is warning the LOTTARIO ticket with numbers 14, 15, 25, 36, 42, and 43 and bonus number 9 is about to expire on February 11 - that’s the date it was purchased last year.

Players must match five out of six numbers plus the Bonus Number to win the $10,000 LOTTARIO prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

OLG wants to ensure the right prizes are paid to the right people.

Its prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid.

If someone believes they bought the winning ticket or lost it, be prepared to provide specific details, including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG offers players several convenient ways to check lottery tickets: