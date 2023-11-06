100-day countdown to the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games

One hundred days from now, Orillia will host the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games 100-day countdown was officially launched Monday at a special gathering at the Rotary Place West Orillia Sports Complex.

The 100-day countdown celebration allowed volunteers, municipal partners, and special guests to meet the Games Organizing Committee and celebrate the upcoming Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

"The 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games presents an incredible opportunity for volunteers to get involved in our community," said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac. "Orillia has a proven track record of volunteerism, and I encourage all those who volunteered in 2018 and 2020 to bring their valuable and appreciated experience to the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games and ask their friends and family to do the same. Together, we can showcase Orillia as a premier sport tourism destination."

From Feb. 6 to 8, Orillia's games are in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and the Ontario Senior Games Association.

"The 55+ Winter Games is an excellent opportunity for the City of Orillia to strengthen its local economy, showcase its rich heritage, and welcome 55+ athletes from across the province," said Simcoe-North MPP Jill Dunlop.

"With 100 days out for city preparations and athlete training, there is already a buzz within our incredibly active senior community getting ready for the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills during this prestigious event," she said.

The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games is expected to bring 1,000 participants aged 55 years and older to Orillia and Lake Country to compete in a variety of events, including hockey, curling and skiing. The full lineup of sports being hosted is available at orillia2024.ca.

"These games are a fantastic way for older adults to be able to go out and enjoy their favourite activities at a competitive level," said Daisy Wai, Parliamentary Assistant to Raymond Cho, the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, at the kick-off Monday.

"Our government will continue to show its support for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games, and we applaud the City of Orillia, all volunteers, organizers and participants for answering the call to ensure that everyone in Ontario is able to stay fit, healthy and socially connected."

The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games is supported by the Ontario government through its Games Ontario program. This program delivers or supports multi-sport events, including the Ontario Winter and Summer Games for youth, the Ontario 55+ Summer and Winter Games, and the Ontario Parasport Games.