1 year since the disappearance of Bracebridge Ont. man

It has been one year since a Bracebridge Ont., man went missing and police are asking for the public's help in the ongoing search.

Prior to Daniel's disappearance, Bracebridge OPP responded to a call from a resident expressing their concerns about 38-year-old Daniel Holden.

Daniel was initially reported missing from the Bracebridge area, although police believe he was in the area of Southwood Road in the Town of Gravenhurst on the day of his disappearance on August 12, 2023.

Daniel Holden is five-feet and six-inches tall, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants.

He drove a gold 2002 Mazda MPV minivan bearing the Ontario plate CKXC 268.

Daniel Holden went missing from the Bracebridge Ont., area on August 12, 2023. He drove a gold 2002 Mazda MPV minivan bearing the Ontario plate CKXC 268. (OPP)

This is an ongoing investigation, the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone who may have information about Daniel's whereabouts or the vehicle he is known to drive is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.