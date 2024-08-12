BARRIE
Barrie

    • 1 year since the disappearance of Bracebridge Ont. man

    Daniel Holden went missing from the Bracebridge Ont., area on August 12, 2023. He is 5-feet and 6-inches tall, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants. (OPP) Daniel Holden went missing from the Bracebridge Ont., area on August 12, 2023. He is 5-feet and 6-inches tall, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants. (OPP)
    Share

    It has been one year since a Bracebridge Ont., man went missing and police are asking for the public's help in the ongoing search.

    Prior to Daniel's disappearance, Bracebridge OPP responded to a call from a resident expressing their concerns about 38-year-old Daniel Holden.

    Daniel was initially reported missing from the Bracebridge area, although police believe he was in the area of Southwood Road in the Town of Gravenhurst on the day of his disappearance on August 12, 2023.

    Daniel Holden is five-feet and six-inches tall, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants.

    He drove a gold 2002 Mazda MPV minivan bearing the Ontario plate CKXC 268.

    Daniel Holden went missing from the Bracebridge Ont., area on August 12, 2023. He drove a gold 2002 Mazda MPV minivan bearing the Ontario plate CKXC 268. (OPP)

    This is an ongoing investigation, the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

    Anyone who may have information about Daniel's whereabouts or the vehicle he is known to drive is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News