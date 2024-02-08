1 week in Grey-Bruce: 6 overdoses

One community is sounding the alarm after dealing with six opioid overdoses since the beginning of February.

Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to people who use substances after receiving reports of six suspected opioid-related overdoses, including two fatal overdoses, over a recent six-day period.

One person in their 40s died on February 6 of a suspected opioid-related overdose. Another person in their 20s also died of a suspected opioid-related overdose.

Four non-fatal opioid overdoses were reported between February 1 and 6.

Five of the overdoses, including the two fatalities, occurred in Owen Sound, and one non-fatal overdose took place in the neighbouring Georgian Bluffs community.

"We are saddened to learn about the loss of two community members to drug poisoning," said Monica Blair, program manager of GBPH's Harm Reduction Program.

"This alert is intended to advise people to use extreme caution when using both prescription opioids and unregulated street drugs and follow harm reduction strategies – in particular, avoiding using drugs alone or calling or texting the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) if you are using drugs alone."

NORS can be reached by calling or texting 1-888-688-6677. A NORS operator will stay on the line with the person while the drug is used. If the person becomes unresponsive, NORS will call 911 to ensure help arrives.

Other harm reduction recommendations include:

Take extra caution if mixing drugs. Mixing drugs, including alcohol, increases the risk of harm and overdose.

Go slow. Always start with a low dose and increase slowly, especially if trying something new or restarting use.

Use only new supplies and avoid sharing supplies. This reduces the risk of getting or passing on an infectious disease. Supplies are available at GBPH and community partners.

Get overdose prevention training and carry a Naloxone kit. Naloxone is free at most local pharmacies and at GBPH, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; no appointment or prescription is needed.

Overdoses are a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the emergency department. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects from simple possession charges for everyone at the scene when 911 is called for an overdose.

GBPH wants community partners and the public to report unexpected bad reactions to non-prescribed drugs in Grey-Bruce by calling 211 or online using the 211 Report a Bad Drug web form. Reporting drug overdoses/poisonings enables Grey Bruce Public Health to issue timely alerts to its partners and people who use drugs about potential hazards.

