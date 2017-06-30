Featured
Fuel leaks into Trent-Severn Waterway after boat sinks
Cleanup crews can be seen at a fuel leak in the Trent-Severn Waterway, near Sparrow Lake on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 11:50AM EDT
Crews are working to clean up fuel that leaked into the Trent-Severn Waterway after a boat sank south of Sparrow Lake.
The Ministry of Environment was notified Thursday afternoon that a 42-foot boat had sank near Hamlet Bridge. Later in the evening, the MOE received several calls about the smell of diesel and an oily sheen in the water.
Officials say 900 litres of fuel were on board when the boat sank, though officials have been unable to confirm how much has leaked into the Trent-Severn.
The Canadian Coast Guard, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Emergency Management Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have all been notified.
A contractor is now working with the MOE to clean up the spill.
The cleanup is expected to take most of the day.
