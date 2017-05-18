Featured
Barn fire in Adjala-Tosorontio deemed suspicious
The OPP is probing a fire in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont. that destroyed a barn on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV barrie)
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 11:30AM EDT
A fire that destroyed a barn in Adjala-Tosorontio is being treated as suspicious.
Emergency crews rushed to the abandoned barn on County Road 50, near the 20th Sideroad on Wednesday, just before 7 p.m.
The large barn was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No livestock were in the building and no injuries are reported.
The OPP have received reports from people who witnessed four to five youths running from the barn prior to the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
