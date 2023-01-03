Youths accused of fleeing police, crashing into cruiser in Collingwood catalytic converter theft

Three youths in Collingwood accused of fleeing police and crashing into a cruiser face multiple charges, provincial police say.

According to police, officers "interrupted" the three suspects stealing catalytic converters overnight on Tuesday from vehicles at a Collingwood car dealership.

Police say the youths attempted to take off from the officers and "collided with a cruiser before being arrested."

In total, they face 13 charges.

Police have reported multiple catalytic converter thefts in recent years across Canada.

In early December, 15 converters were stolen from two car dealerships in the Town of Mono.

Police ask business owners to be vigilant and park vehicles in well-lit, fenced enclosures or indoors when possible.

A catalytic converter is a device attached to the exhaust system that helps reduce pollutants and contains valuable precious metals, making them attractive to thieves for sale on the black market.