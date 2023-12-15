BARRIE
Barrie

Young Midland driver charged with stunt driving

A 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after going double the posted limit. (X/ @OPP_CR) A 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after going double the posted limit. (X/ @OPP_CR)

A 17-year-old driver from Midland has been charged with stunt driving after going double the speed limit.

Ontario Provincial Police say the G2 driver was travelling 102 km/h on Vincent Street, a 50 km/h zone.

The driver also received a 30-day license suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment with tow and storage fees and faces a minimum $2000 fine upon conviction. 

