Young driver narrowly escapes stunt driving charges

South Simcoe Police say a young driver was just 3km/h away from receiving stunt driving charges in Innisfil Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old motorist from Newmarket was clocked, going 127 km/h on Yonge Street and 5th line - a 80km/h zone.

"Slow down in winter driving conditions and do your part for #Roadsafety," said the service in a social media post on Tuesday.

Police say stunt driving charges come with a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.