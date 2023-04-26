Young driver caught stunt driving in Bradford, Ont.

A police radar device shows driver clocked at 92 km/h. (South Simcoe Police Services) A police radar device shows driver clocked at 92 km/h. (South Simcoe Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver