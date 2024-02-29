Young curlers compete in provincial championships held in Simcoe County

Hundreds of elementary students from across Ontario are competing in a weekend-long tournament with games in Cookstown, Alliston and Stroud.

The Stroud Curling Club is hosting the provincial championship for the first time.

The tournament will see 48 teams consisting of curlers ages eight to 13.

"This is great for us. We've really spent a lot of time on our youth program and trying to embrace the sport and the opportunities that are there for it," said Abbie Darnley, a Stroud Youth Program coordinator.

Some young curlers have been tossing rocks for four to six years, while others will compete at the provincial level for the first time.

"This year is the first year that they've played in tournaments outside of our curling clubs, and they're loving it," said Vito Lozer, Richmond Hill Curling Club volunteer.

Despite the high stakes of a provincial championship, the participants are relishing the camaraderie and enjoyment that accompany the sport.

"You can challenge your friends... it's always fun curling... everyone should try it," said participant Nathan Simon.

The tournament officially began with round-robin games and an opening ceremony at the Stroud Curling Club.

The round-robin games will continue on Friday, followed by the playoffs on Saturday, and finish with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.