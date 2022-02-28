York Regional Police now using life-saving What3Words app

York Regional Police (YRP) is now using a life-saving app to provide quick assistance to those in need.

YRP is encouraging all residents to download the What3Words app.

The app uses global mapping system and assigns specific three words to every GPS location in Ontario. Emergency crews utilize the app to locate those in need quickly.

"The app reduces our response time drastically, and as a result, the possibility of injury or death is also greatly reduced," says YRP Constable Laura Nicolle.

The app is free to download and works offline, which is ideal for those in an area with limited cell phone service.

Those who often go hiking are encouraged to download the app or a similar system.