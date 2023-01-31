YMCA Simcoe Muskoka shares $4M funding for student success programs

Through federal government funding, YMCA Simcoe Muskoka received a share of $4 million for its YMCA Youth Transitions Program (YTP) to support students in the Simcoe County area.

"The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka receives funding from YMCA Canada's $4 million fund for two full-time Youth Transitions Program staff for the Simcoe/Muskoka region at $20,000 per month," said YMCA's manager of marketing and communications Shelby Wise.

"These funds allow the two staff members to provide in-person services for the Youth Transitions Program across Simcoe County," said Wise.

The transitions program began in Oct. 2022, and to-date, the YMCA has received $80,000.

"The chance to learn life skills from positive mentors, connect with peers and discover what they're capable of will be life-changing for many of these youth. The YMCA Youth Transitions Program shows what's possible when young people are empowered to succeed," said Jill Tettmann, president & CEO of YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

The funding will help the YMCA to empower students to reach their full potential by assisting them to succeed in their educational studies and transition to higher levels of education.

Through workshops and individualized support, YTP addresses critical risk factors for student success.

The transition program aims to strengthen and enhance each student's social network while fostering a sense of belonging through mentorship, counselling and mental health support and activities.

The YMCA YTP began at the YMCA of Northern Alberta to respond to the needs they saw in their community. Recognizing this need exists in other communities, the financial support from Employment and Social Development Canada will allow the YMCA to expand access to the program to 22 sites across Canada.

"At the YMCA, we believe every young person is worthy of the opportunity to reach their full potential," says Peter Dinsdale, president and CEO of YMCA Canada.

"This program recognizes the systemic factors that make it harder for some students to succeed. With this funding, we can provide even more young people with the knowledge, tools and support to help them achieve their goals and put them on a path to the future they deservel," he said.