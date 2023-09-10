World Suicide Prevention Day recognized in Simcoe County

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation. Take care when reading.

On Sunday, the Town of Collingwood recognized World Suicide Prevention Day at Sunset Point. Around two dozen individuals gathered to share their stories and support.

Officials with Simcoe Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council said this is a day set aside worldwide to remember those who passed away from suicide and for the families to know they are not alone.

"It's a day of recognizing and acknowledging that we have a problem in our communities, and we want people to be aware," said Bernadette Ramsay-Copeland with Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council." Most people, when a suicide happens, have no idea because it's not a happy topic, and then when it happens, they're like, 'where do I go, what do I do,' and so we've decided we're going to tackle that and we're going to bring awareness into our communities."

During Sunday's event, the group donated a memorial bench at Sunset Point to raise awareness surrounding suicide.

Recent stats show that 12 Canadians die from suicide each day.

"That's 4,200 people a year. That's a lot of people, and then when you add in all the people that are survivors of suicide loss, the people who are working in the field, the community, the ripple effects just go out and out and out," said Ramsay-Copeland.

One individual in attendance was Lee Matthieu. Thirteen years ago, she lost her 51-year-old cousin to suicide.

"My aunt, who has since passed away, was devastated, of course, and dealing with it, and that was two weeks before Christmas, and then a week after New Year's, my best friend's daughter took her life by suicide. As dark as subject as it is, it's nice to see people come together, mourn together, grieve and just hear that they're not alone."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.