

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





Firefighters remain on scene of a house fire in Innisfil, after flames raced through a home on Limerick Street, near 2nd Line around 7:30 pm Friday night.

“I got out of my car, I noticed there was a lot of smoke, and then I heard glass. His front window broke, and I saw flames coming out of the front of the house,” says neighbour Caitlin McConnery.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the house, ran barefoot to a neighbour’s house to call 911.

He then returned to his burning home, in an attempt to rescue his dog trapped inside.

“The house was finished with wood panelling, and wood trim, so the fire did travel fairly fast,” says Innisfil Fire prevention officer, Mike Symes.

There were no fire hydrants on the street, so firefighters were forced to shuttle water in with tanker trucks.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, cuts, and burns. He has since been released from hospital.

His dog perished in the blaze.

Firefighters confirm that the fire started in the kitchen area. They credit working smoke alarms for waking the man, who had fallen asleep while cooking.

“In this instance, we are very lucky the home owner is with us today, because of working smoke alarms. And if you ever do have a fire, don’t go back in, stay out,” says Symes.

While the house is insured, the people who live in the close knit community have started a “GoFundMe” account to help out their neighbour with expenses that may not be covered.