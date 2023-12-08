Wood stove fire destroys garage in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed garage fire in Penetanguishene.

Both Penetanguishene and Midland fire services arrived at the detached garage fire around 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully involved in fire. Defensive operations commenced and the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished,” said Fire Chief Richard Renaud.

Two people were in the garage at the time of the fire. An 18-year-old man sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation and was admitted to hospital.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office was contacted but did not attend and no damage estimate was available.

Fuller Ave was closed between Broad Street and Pine Grove Road for approximately two hours by OPP. All emergency services vehicles cleared the scene, and the road was reopened by 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is deemed accidental, and Renaud would like to remind people that accelerants should never be used to light wood stoves.