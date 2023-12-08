BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wood stove fire destroys garage in Penetanguishene, Ont.

    Fire crews extinguished a fully-involved fire on Fuller Avenue Thurs., Dec. 7, 2023 (Source: Penetanguishene Fire Services) Fire crews extinguished a fully-involved fire on Fuller Avenue Thurs., Dec. 7, 2023 (Source: Penetanguishene Fire Services)

    Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed garage fire in Penetanguishene.

    Both Penetanguishene and Midland fire services arrived at the detached garage fire around 5 p.m. Thursday.

    “Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully involved in fire. Defensive operations commenced and the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished,” said Fire Chief Richard Renaud.

    Two people were in the garage at the time of the fire. An 18-year-old man sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation and was admitted to hospital.

    The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office was contacted but did not attend and no damage estimate was available.

    Fuller Ave was closed between Broad Street and Pine Grove Road for approximately two hours by OPP. All emergency services vehicles cleared the scene, and the road was reopened by 10:30 p.m.

    The cause of the fire is deemed accidental, and Renaud would like to remind people that accelerants should never be used to light wood stoves.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News