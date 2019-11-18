Police say a 30-year-old woman has turned herself in after an alleged assault and theft at a Circle K store in Barrie.

Police say it happened at the 151 Bayfield Street location at 1:19 p.m. on Friday, November 15.

According to police, the woman threw hot coffee at an employee's face and fled on foot, heading towards the downtown area. Police say she was also in the store the day before when she left without paying for a coffee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.