Barrie

    • Woman killed in Clearview Twp crash that injured several others, including baby and child

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    Police in Clearview Township are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured multiple people, including a baby and child.

    Police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday at 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale.

    The two-vehicle crash killed a 31-year-old Clearview woman, while a driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto Trauma Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say an infant was also airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries, while another child was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Several other passengers were also taken to hospital for treatment but have been released.

    The area was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them. 

