BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman charged with impaired driving after crashing onto front lawn

    Barrie Police Services detachment on Fairview Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Barrie Police Services detachment on Fairview Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    A woman faces charges for allegedly being drug impaired, getting behind the wheel, and crashing onto a front lawn in a Barrie neighbourhood.

    Police say the collision happened Sunday night on Fox Run in the Letitia Heights area.

    Police say the woman's vehicle veered off the road, hitting an electrical transformer and crashing into a tree on the property.

    The 46-year-old woman from Barrie was arrested at the scene and taken to the station for testing with a drug recognition evaluator.

    She was charged and later released from police custody with a future court date, and a 90-day driver's licence suspension.

    The vehicle she had been driving was impounded.

