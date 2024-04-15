BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman charged with driving impaired after crashing into hydro pole, causing 2nd collision

    FILE - An OPP officer and tow truck with a car loaded on the flatbed. (Source: OPP_CR) FILE - An OPP officer and tow truck with a car loaded on the flatbed. (Source: OPP_CR)
    Provincial police arrested and charged a woman with getting behind the wheel while impaired and having cannabis within reach following a collision in Kawartha Lakes.

    Officers arrived at the crash on Eldon Road in Mariposa Township in the early morning hours on Sunday to find a vehicle had gone off the road and slammed into a hydro pole.

    The collision caused the power lines to fall onto the road.

    "A second motor vehicle then struck the power lines, causing a secondary collision and vehicle fire," OPP stated in a release.

    Police charged the initial driver, a 32-year-old woman from Fenelon Falls, and had her vehicle towed to the impound yard for seven days.

