BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman charged twice in same day for same driving violations

    An Automated Licence Plate Recognition is pictured inside a vehicle. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services) An Automated Licence Plate Recognition is pictured inside a vehicle. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)
    Share

    A woman from Orangeville was charged with the same offences twice on the same day while driving in Bradford.

    South Simcoe police say an officer was first alerted by the cruiser's Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) device to a suspended driver on Highway 27 early Wednesday morning.

    ALPR devices can automatically run licence plates to verify permits, status and criminal code alerts.

    The officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the 50-year-old woman with driving while suspended and without insurance.

    Later that afternoon, police say an officer stopped the same vehicle on Highway 27 and charged the woman a second time with driving while suspended and without insurance.

    "Ontario has compulsory automobile insurance. This means every vehicle registered in the province must be insured," the service noted in a release.

    Motorists found driving with a suspended licence face a $1,000 fine up to a maximum of $5,000 for a first offence and possible jail time for subsequent violations.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News