Woman charged twice in same day for same driving violations

A woman from Orangeville was charged with the same offences twice on the same day while driving in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say an officer was first alerted by the cruiser's Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) device to a suspended driver on Highway 27 early Wednesday morning.

ALPR devices can automatically run licence plates to verify permits, status and criminal code alerts.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the 50-year-old woman with driving while suspended and without insurance.

Later that afternoon, police say an officer stopped the same vehicle on Highway 27 and charged the woman a second time with driving while suspended and without insurance.

"Ontario has compulsory automobile insurance. This means every vehicle registered in the province must be insured," the service noted in a release.

Motorists found driving with a suspended licence face a $1,000 fine up to a maximum of $5,000 for a first offence and possible jail time for subsequent violations.