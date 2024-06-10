BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street

    Essa Road street sign in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Essa Road street sign in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.

    According to police, the woman got off a city bus at Essa Road and Gowan Street in the city's south end on Saturday morning and ran into the path of a fully-marked cruiser heading west on Essa Road.

    The pedestrian was hospitalized for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

    Police charged her with failing to use a crosswalk.

