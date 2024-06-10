Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street

An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.

According to police, the woman got off a city bus at Essa Road and Gowan Street in the city's south end on Saturday morning and ran into the path of a fully-marked cruiser heading west on Essa Road.

The pedestrian was hospitalized for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police charged her with failing to use a crosswalk.