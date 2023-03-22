Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot

A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, a concerned resident contacted officers about a motorist driving around the school parking lot after the final bell on Monday.

Police say the accused was arrested and taken to the station, where breath tests revealed a blood alcohol content of four times over the legal limit.

The 36-year-old woman's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the charges.

If convicted, she faces a licence suspension for a minimum of one year with the possibility of jail time.