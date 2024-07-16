Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from Owen Sound church

Police arrested a woman accused of stealing a Pride banner from a church in Owen Sound.

According to police, the woman of no fixed address took the banner from a church in the 900 block of 4th Avenue East on Saturday in broad daylight.

A resident noticed the woman and took photos of her putting the banner into a bag.

Officers arrested the woman later that same day for several unrelated thefts and matched her to the photos from the church incident.

Police charged her with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

She was remanded into custody the following day.