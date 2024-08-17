Without bees, life 'wouldn't exist,' says local beekeeper

In light of World Honey Bee Day on Satuday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.

"The bees polinate 90 per cent of our food, grass and [other food] for animals to eat," said Jim McKever, owner of Karma Creek Farms in Springwater. "Without bees, life on this planet wouldn't exist in about four years."

McKever and his partner Patti look after 106 hives and hundreds of thousands of bees at their honey farm. They offer a wide range of honey flavours, including blueberry, wildflower, and honey-flavoured barbecue sauce. Patti also helps produce skin lotions and creams from the bees' wax.

"I just enjoy working with the bees," added McKever. He says he hopes to continue teaching about bees and to do everything he can to protect them.