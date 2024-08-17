BARRIE
Barrie

    • Without bees, life 'wouldn't exist,' says local beekeeper

    Beekeeper Jim McKever tending to his bees at his farm in Springwater, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mann) Beekeeper Jim McKever tending to his bees at his farm in Springwater, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Share

    In light of World Honey Bee Day on Satuday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.

    "The bees polinate 90 per cent of our food, grass and [other food] for animals to eat," said Jim McKever, owner of Karma Creek Farms in Springwater. "Without bees, life on this planet wouldn't exist in about four years."

    McKever and his partner Patti look after 106 hives and hundreds of thousands of bees at their honey farm. They offer a wide range of honey flavours, including blueberry, wildflower, and honey-flavoured barbecue sauce. Patti also helps produce skin lotions and creams from the bees' wax.

    "I just enjoy working with the bees," added McKever. He says he hopes to continue teaching about bees and to do everything he can to protect them.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News